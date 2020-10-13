Govt. College Balakot close after confirmation of COVID-19 in staff

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :During two days two colleges of district Mansehra Tuesday closed after COVID-19 positive cases in the teaching staff for five days, today government college Balakot was closed.

According to the details, the college administration decided to conduct Coronavirus tests of teaching staff after some symptoms and finally three lecturers were found COVID-10 positive and the college was closed for five days.

Education department sources, the college was closed for 5 days after confirmation of Coronavirus in the teaching staff while 3 teachers of Govt.

College was house quarantined.

College administration also confirmed that after reopening of the institution we would conduct COVID-19 tests of the students to protect them from the outbreak.

After reopening of educational institutions the number of Coronavirus have increased in all over Hazara division, in government school implementation on SOPs and monitoring system is much better than private educational institutions, but still, it's a threat for children.

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff disinfected the college building particularly classrooms.