Govt College for Women Farooq Colony wins tournament:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Government College for Women Farooq Colony Sargodha emerged as the overall champion in the district-level higher education sports events.

The closing ceremony of the third higher education sports events was held at Government Post-graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, where winning teams and outstanding players were awarded prizes.

The event was attended by Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Jahanzab Awan, Director Colleges Naheed Naz, Deputy Director Colleges Abu Al Hassan Naqvi, and former MNA Chaudhry Hamid Hamid.

Teams from all colleges in the district participated in various sports competitions including badminton, basketball, volleyball, handball, martial arts, table tennis, hockey, cricket, wrestling, kabaddi, football, athletics, and tug-of-war.

Government College for Women Farooq Colony secured the overall winner's trophy and also clinched the first position in athletics.

Commissioner Jahanzab Awan said the provincial government was taking commendable steps to promote sports in line with the vision of the chief minister. He stressed that the youth were a valuable asset to the country.

Director Colleges Ms Naheed Naz highlighted the importance of such events in providing young people with a platform to showcase their talents. She added that the Punjab government was committed to promoting sports and providing opportunities to athletes.

Principal Government College for Women Farooq Colony Prof Muntaha Javed said that such competitions were crucial for promoting sports among students and maintaining their physical fitness. She appreciated the government's support for athletes and expressed her gratitude to the sports director and all the players for bringing laurels to the college.