Govt. College of Management Sciences organizes Naat Khawani event

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Government College of Management Sciences, Abbottabad Thursday organized a Naat Khawani and prize distribution ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest Director General of Commerce education and Management Sciences, Ghazanfar Ali.

said Naat Khawans recited Naats completely immersed in the love of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) which ignited the faith of everyone present in the event.

Ghazanfar Ali emphasized that people should follow the teachings of islam. He lauded Professor Manzoor ul Hassan for organizing such a magnificent event.

Molana Qazi Ahmadul Hussaini said "We should fulfill the rights of the parents and teachers and reminded the students that their parents' sacrifices are a debt that they can never repay.

At the end of the ceremony former Principal Syed Arif Zahid was also presented with a shield for his outstanding performance.

Famous Naat Khawans from the country, Hafiz Junaid Mustafa, Molana Ismail Tanoli, Qari Abdul Wahid Madni from Jamia Tashfeen ul Quran, and Molana Qazi Ahmadul Hussaini from Jamia Madania Zahidia, Abbottabad also addressed on the occasion.