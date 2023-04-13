UrduPoint.com

Govt. College Of Management Sciences Organizes Naat Khawani Event

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Govt. College of Management Sciences organizes Naat Khawani event

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Government College of Management Sciences, Abbottabad Thursday organized a Naat Khawani and prize distribution ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest Director General of Commerce education and Management Sciences, Ghazanfar Ali.

said Naat Khawans recited Naats completely immersed in the love of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) which ignited the faith of everyone present in the event.

Ghazanfar Ali emphasized that people should follow the teachings of islam. He lauded Professor Manzoor ul Hassan for organizing such a magnificent event.

Molana Qazi Ahmadul Hussaini said "We should fulfill the rights of the parents and teachers and reminded the students that their parents' sacrifices are a debt that they can never repay.

At the end of the ceremony former Principal Syed Arif Zahid was also presented with a shield for his outstanding performance.

Famous Naat Khawans from the country, Hafiz Junaid Mustafa, Molana Ismail Tanoli, Qari Abdul Wahid Madni from Jamia Tashfeen ul Quran, and Molana Qazi Ahmadul Hussaini from Jamia Madania Zahidia, Abbottabad also addressed on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Commerce Event From Government Love

Recent Stories

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

17 minutes ago
 National Center of Meteorology participates in Bel ..

National Center of Meteorology participates in Belt and Road Forum on Early Warn ..

47 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

4 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

5 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.