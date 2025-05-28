Govt College Of Technology Observes Youm-e-Takbeer With Patriotic Fervor
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Govt College of Technology Sialkot on Wednesday observed Youm-e-Takbeer with a solemn and patriotic gathering to mark Pakistan’s historic achievement as a nuclear power.
The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.
Following the recitation,Principal Govt College of Technology Sialkot Rana Muhammad Shabbir addressed the staff members, highlighting the significance of this remarkable day in the country’s history.
He elaborated on the background of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted in 1998 and connected it with the current regional dynamics, particularly the evolving Pakistan-India situation.
The Principal stressed the importance of national defense,unity and awareness among the younger generation.
After the address,all attendees joined in a collective prayer for the love, peace and progress of the homeland, expressing heartfelt patriotism and gratitude.
The Vice Principal(VP),Ansar Mahmood Cheema concluded the session with moving praying remarks,seeking Allah’s protection and prosperity for Pakistan.
The event not only refreshed the spirit of national pride among the staff but also served as a powerful reminder of the collective duty toward the country’s sovereignty and security.
