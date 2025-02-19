Govt College of Technology offering modern courses to students: principal

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Principal of Government College of Technology, Paris Road, Sialkot, Muhammad Shabbir Rana, has said that following the Punjab government directives, the institution is offering modern professional training and skill-based courses to enhance students’ career prospects.

Speaking to APP, he said that 760 students were currently enrolled in three-year full-time diploma programmes in Electrical, Mechanical, Auto Diesel, Civil Engineering, and Computer Information Technology. Additionally, short courses in Korean and Chinese languages, Data Analytics, and Cooking—ranging from 3 to 6 months in duration—are being offered free of cost to citizens, with matriculation as the minimum eligibility requirement.

Noting Sialkot’s status as an industrial hub, he said that the college aims to equip students with technical skills aligned with market demands.

Graduates from the institution are securing key positions both nationally and internationally, contributing to their families' well-being and boosting the country’s foreign exchange.

For students’ convenience, a free pick-and-drop service is available in two shifts. Alongside technical education, the college also focuses on students’ physical well-being by promoting sports activities.

Vice Principal Ansar Mehmood Cheema, Head of Mechanical Department Riaz Ahmed Bhatti, Account Manager Tahseen-ur-Rasool, Short Courses In-charge Syed Furqan, and Media Coordinator Rana Abrar Ashraf were also present.