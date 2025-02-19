Govt College Of Technology Offering Modern Courses To Students: Principal
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Principal of Government College of Technology, Paris Road, Sialkot, Muhammad Shabbir Rana, has said that following the Punjab government directives, the institution is offering modern professional training and skill-based courses to enhance students’ career prospects.
Speaking to APP, he said that 760 students were currently enrolled in three-year full-time diploma programmes in Electrical, Mechanical, Auto Diesel, Civil Engineering, and Computer Information Technology. Additionally, short courses in Korean and Chinese languages, Data Analytics, and Cooking—ranging from 3 to 6 months in duration—are being offered free of cost to citizens, with matriculation as the minimum eligibility requirement.
Noting Sialkot’s status as an industrial hub, he said that the college aims to equip students with technical skills aligned with market demands.
Graduates from the institution are securing key positions both nationally and internationally, contributing to their families' well-being and boosting the country’s foreign exchange.
For students’ convenience, a free pick-and-drop service is available in two shifts. Alongside technical education, the college also focuses on students’ physical well-being by promoting sports activities.
Vice Principal Ansar Mehmood Cheema, Head of Mechanical Department Riaz Ahmed Bhatti, Account Manager Tahseen-ur-Rasool, Short Courses In-charge Syed Furqan, and Media Coordinator Rana Abrar Ashraf were also present.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs3,800 per tola in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development
Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..
Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale
Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..
Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..
COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector Iram brings honour for Police, wins 2 gold medals in Fitness Challenge5 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi holds open Courts to address citizens' grievances5 minutes ago
-
25 wholesalers arrested in pre-Ramadan market crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan ministers condemn terrorist incident in Barkhan5 minutes ago
-
Govt College of Technology offering modern courses to students: principal5 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer escapes from Excise dept’s lockup15 minutes ago
-
Minority community members get cards in Khanewal15 minutes ago
-
"E-Fine" system launched in Abbottabad to ensure transparent fine collection15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates spring tree plantation drive25 minutes ago
-
PHC seeks Govt response on transfer of university chancellor’s powers to CM25 minutes ago
-
Kashmir to remember Kashmir-origin London Martyrs Shaheed Basharat & Hanif on Feb. 2035 minutes ago
-
Big Catch-Up activity and immunization campaign reviews in Kohistan Upper35 minutes ago