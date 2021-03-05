Govt College Peshawar wins UoP Inter-College Athletic trophy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Government College Peshawar clinched the University of Peshawar Inter-College Boys Athletic Trophy by securing 49 points with Perveez Niaz of the same college was declared as best athlete of the Year-2020-21 in an Athletic Meet played inside University of Peshawar campus on Friday.

Promising upcoming athlete of the Government College Peshawar Perveez Niaz secured gold medal in 100m, 200m and long jump by securing 21 individual points and was declared as the best athlete of the year. He also played a key role in steering GCP to win the athletic trophy. Over all Government College Peshawar claimed four gold medals,3 silver medals and 2 bronze medals by scoring 49 points,followed by Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar with one gold medal, one silver medal and one bronze medal and Govt College of Management Sciences No. 2 Peshawar took third position with one gold and two bronze medals.

Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar grabbed the over all trophy by securing 52 points after winning the titles of basketball, cricket, hockey, and volleyball and remained runners-up in badminton, handball, and tug of war while got third position in athletic, football, and table tennis.

Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences No.2 Peshawar got third position with 23 points by taking first position in badminton, second position in athletic and table tennis.Government Degree College Mathra got 16 points by taking runners up position in basketball, and third position in badminton, Government College Ekkagund Mohmand District got winners trophy of football and Edwards College Peshawar took third position in hockey.

Speaking on this occasion as chief guest Secretary Higher education Commission Daud Khan hinted at action against colleges not participating in Inter-College Competitions organized by the Directorate of Sports, University of Peshawar.

Daud Khan said that he has come to know that there were more than fifty colleges affiliated with University of Peshawar but only 6 to 7 colleges took part in the Games despite that they were charging sports funds from their respective students and also having government funds as well.

He said an inquiry in this connection would be set up and the colleges did not participate in the Games or there were reports that some Principals barred their students from taking part in sports would be penalized and action would be taken against them.

He said a complete report would be prepared in this connection and those colleges whose students were either barred from participation or the college administration of the college did not participate despite of receiving funds in the Inter-College Games should be asked to refund all the fund they collected from the students or received as sports fund from the government.

He clarified that he would soon inquire about these colleges and they should be asked to refund all funds either they collected from the students or received from the Government. He said that sports and tourism were at the forefront of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the policies of the provincial government and everyone has to play their role in this regard.

He also lauded the role of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar and showed interest by the Vice Chancellor for ensuring healthy activities to the students. He also planted a tree in connection with the tree planting campaign in the lawn of the women garden of the campus.