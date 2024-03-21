Govt College Qadir Pur Raan launches tree plantation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Principal of Govt. Graduate College Qadir Pur Raan, Zulfqar Ahmad Raan, and Deputy Director Colleges of Multan, Ahmar Rauf inaugurated the tree plantation drive in the college on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal said the drive was aimed at contributing to a greener and healthier environment of the college as well as instilling a sense of responsibility and stewardship among students, faculty, and administrative staff.

He assured that the campaign would help maintain a clean, green, and pollution-free campus with the overall environment of the area.

The Deputy Director of Colleges of Multan expressed his commitment to contributing to national efforts to address the climate challenges.

He said the event would also provide educational opportunities for participants to learn about the importance of trees in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity.

Professor of Pharmacy, Dr Khizer Abbas said society must recognize their role in promoting environmental awareness and sustainability.

He said the tree plantation drive would not only enhance the beauty of the college but serve as a tangible step towards a greener future for the country.

He encouraged students to participate actively in the drive contributing maximum toward creating a sustainable and eco-conscious environment of the college, he added.