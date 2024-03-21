Open Menu

Govt College Qadir Pur Raan Launches Tree Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Govt College Qadir Pur Raan launches tree plantation drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Principal of Govt. Graduate College Qadir Pur Raan, Zulfqar Ahmad Raan, and Deputy Director Colleges of Multan, Ahmar Rauf inaugurated the tree plantation drive in the college on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal said the drive was aimed at contributing to a greener and healthier environment of the college as well as instilling a sense of responsibility and stewardship among students, faculty, and administrative staff.

He assured that the campaign would help maintain a clean, green, and pollution-free campus with the overall environment of the area.

The Deputy Director of Colleges of Multan expressed his commitment to contributing to national efforts to address the climate challenges.

He said the event would also provide educational opportunities for participants to learn about the importance of trees in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity.

Professor of Pharmacy, Dr Khizer Abbas said society must recognize their role in promoting environmental awareness and sustainability.

He said the tree plantation drive would not only enhance the beauty of the college but serve as a tangible step towards a greener future for the country.

He encouraged students to participate actively in the drive contributing maximum toward creating a sustainable and eco-conscious environment of the college, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Event Government

Recent Stories

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

11 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

36 minutes ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

2 hours ago
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

15 hours ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

15 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan