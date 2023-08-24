Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot inks MoU with University of Okara

The Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Okara to collaborate in various areas of academics and research

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):The Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Okara to collaborate in various areas of academics and research.

GCWU Sialkot Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi and Okara University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Wajid signed the agreement. The partner institutions will work together to achieve the United Nation's SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals), facilitate students regarding the use of laboratories and equipment and hostels, organise joint lectures/ seminars/ workshops/ conferences, develop a bilateral culture of research and innovation and provide opportunities of internship to students for their professional development.

Moreover, the two universities would arrange sports events for the female students by observing all cultural values.

Commenting on the scope of the MoU, the vice chancellor of the universities said in their joint statement, "We want to build a strong network of academicians and researchers at national and international levels and these agreements will enable us to pool up resources and expertise to perk up the higher education standards in Pakistan."