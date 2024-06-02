Govt colleges to organize MDCAT classes to facilitate students

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Punjab Higher education Department started work to arrange classes for preparation of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in all government colleges.

A special meeting in this regard was held at South Punjab Secretariat here Sunday which was chaired by Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh Naveed.

Director and Deputy Director Colleges from Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan division joined the meeting.

The meeting reviewed different administrative and educational affairs.

Secretary Higher Education Dr Farrukh directed the officials to come up with a strategy to ensure maximum enrolment. He stated that the government would offer scholarships to hardworking students. He also instructed officials to make proper arrangements for conduct of MDCAT classes in the government colleges.