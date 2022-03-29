UrduPoint.com

Govt ,collision Parties Will Continue To Serve Nation: Hassan Khawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Spokesperson Punjab Government Hassan Khawar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with its coalition parties would remain steady on its mission to serve the nation.

Talking to the ptv news channel, he said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken tangible measures for the socio-economic development of the province and made a record of development works during his tenure.

He said that Usman Buzdar had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan with his own willingness, adding, the PTI-led government would complete its term till the last second.

He said the PTI-led government would emerge victorious in the next general elections on the basis of its performance.

Replying to a question, he said this was the biggest surprise for the opposition that Prime minister Imran Khan had addressed the largest gathering in the history of the country and he had announced his allied parties' representation in Punjab.

He further said that the new Punjab cabinet will be formed in consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and with each passing day the political stability would be further revived.

To another question, he said the opposition's no-confidence move will fail as the majority of the parliamentarians have complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition's no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was only aimed at getting rid of their corruption cases, he mentioned.

>