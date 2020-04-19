Govt combats COVID-19, economic crises simultaneously: Shehbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Sunday that a reasonable chunk of population was living below the poverty line, lockdown was eased only for some industries to function on the condition of practising all Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's).

''Prime minister praises the China's strict lock down to contain the contagion but Pakistan's economic resources do not match with China and other developed countries,so the government has permitted a few industries to function by following safety measures,'' he said while talking to a private news channel.

Physical and social distance must be maintained by masses while performing daily duties as it was the only solution of this global crisis,he stated.

Some of the opposition leaders in other provinces played politics over the '' imposition of complete lockdown'', he mentioned.

Federal government had worked hard to run the country's economy amid coronavirus spread, moreover Imran Khan struggled successfully to protect the nation from the worst effect of novel contagion,he expressed.

Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf attained the number of seats in Sindh followed by PPP in general election 2018, but Sindh government never bothered to take their opinion on provincial mattress,he opined.