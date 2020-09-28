UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Commerce College Offers Admission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:46 PM

Govt Commerce College offers admission

Government Commerce College offered admission under E rozgar training programme initiated by Punjab govt

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Government Commerce College offered admission under E rozgar training programme initiated by Punjab govt.

In collaboration with Punjab Information technology board and youth affair department, the government launched the programme to train the students.

The aspirants hailing from Punjab have been advised to apply online at www.erozgar.pitb.gov.pk.

Only those who are 35 with 16 years education can apply for getting free lincencing for employment, said a handout issued here on Monday.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Commerce From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Chief Minister greets new DCCI office bearers

1 minute ago

Berlin Says Sees No Reasons to Deny Russia's Reque ..

1 minute ago

ACP to hold reference for late senior journalist A ..

1 minute ago

NH&MP delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authori ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

1 hour ago

PML-N to hold countrywide sit-ins against Shehbaz ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.