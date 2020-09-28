Govt Commerce College offers admission

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Government Commerce College offered admission under E rozgar training programme initiated by Punjab govt.

In collaboration with Punjab Information technology board and youth affair department, the government launched the programme to train the students.

The aspirants hailing from Punjab have been advised to apply online at www.erozgar.pitb.gov.pk.

Only those who are 35 with 16 years education can apply for getting free lincencing for employment, said a handout issued here on Monday.