Govt. Commits Rs4 On Each Donated Rupee: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:33 PM

Govt. commits Rs4 on each donated rupee: Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday once again reiterated that the government had already committed to donate Rs 4 for each donated rupee in the Ehsaas Emergency Cash category for job-loss affectees under the PM Covid-19 Relief Fund.

In a tweet, the prime minister also referred to launching ceremony of disbursement of cash amounts among the first batch of affectees yesterday where he met recipients of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Category IV for labourers who had been laid off from work due to coronavirus pandemic.

"For every rupee donated, govt (government) will give 4 more. Ehsaas data & transparency rules apply fully. Applications are opened at https://ehsaaslabour.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaas/," he further tweeted.

