Gov't Commits To Ensure Protection Of Labors' Rights: Law Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday said that the government is following an agenda to ensure the protection of the rights of people and workers.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision, government's policies and the coalition parties are on the same page, he said.
He said that if the workers are happy, Pakistan will be prosperous, meaningful and effective legislation and policy-making is possible with consultation with stakeholders.
The minister said that the government is ready to further improve the laws for the workers in the light of international agreements and it they will also keep in touch with the provincial governments regarding it.
He was addressing an international conference titled "Harmony with Change" in collaboration with NIRC and ILO on Thursday. Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry, Chairman NIRC Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, heads of various federal institutions, and representatives of trade unions were present.
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, ILO and NIRC have held meaningful discussions together. My job is to facilitate legislation. When I do this work, it is my responsibility to take care of human rights as well.
He said that NIRC was going through a test in the appointment phase. I went to Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's house and requested him to sit in the position. After today's conference, I am satisfied that our decision was correct. He said that no one would have seen such a role of NIRC till date. He said that today we have to listen to the talks with an open heart and find a way out. He assured that while making policies or amending laws, consultation is our top priority, as well as protecting the rights of the public and the workers. He said that the government has to work within the framework of the law, the laws related to labor laws can be further improved. The government has to provide such a conducive environment for the workers that the more they work, the more they get paid, the workers are our backbone, he said.
