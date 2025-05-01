Open Menu

Gov't Commits To Ensure Protection Of Labors' Rights: Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Gov't commits to ensure protection of labors' rights: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Thursday said that the government is following an agenda to ensure the protection of the rights of people and workers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision, government's policies and the coalition parties are on the same page, he said.

He said that if the workers are happy, Pakistan will be prosperous, meaningful and effective legislation and policy-making is possible with consultation with stakeholders.

The minister said that the government is ready to further improve the laws for the workers in the light of international agreements and it they will also keep in touch with the provincial governments regarding it.

He was addressing an international conference titled "Harmony with Change" in collaboration with NIRC and ILO on Thursday. Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Aun Chaudhry, Chairman NIRC Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, heads of various federal institutions, and representatives of trade unions were present.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, ILO and NIRC have held meaningful discussions together. My job is to facilitate legislation. When I do this work, it is my responsibility to take care of human rights as well.

He said that NIRC was going through a test in the appointment phase. I went to Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's house and requested him to sit in the position. After today's conference, I am satisfied that our decision was correct. He said that no one would have seen such a role of NIRC till date. He said that today we have to listen to the talks with an open heart and find a way out. He assured that while making policies or amending laws, consultation is our top priority, as well as protecting the rights of the public and the workers. He said that the government has to work within the framework of the law, the laws related to labor laws can be further improved. The government has to provide such a conducive environment for the workers that the more they work, the more they get paid, the workers are our backbone, he said.

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

2 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

2 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

3 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

3 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

7 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

7 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan