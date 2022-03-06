Govt committed for creating peaceful environment: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests and Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said that the government is committed to create a peaceful environment for the development of the country and the well-being of the people. The country is on the path of rapid development under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, using all available resources for the welfare of the people, the minister added.

Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar said the provision of interest free loans to the unemployed, Health Cards and awareness programs are clear proofs of our excellent performance. More plants are being planted and these achievements of ours are not being digested by anti-national elements and misleading the people with baseless propaganda, he added.

They will never succeed, he said, adding, "Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are working day and night to empower the poor people socially and economically to make the country a welfare state."He said that the government's initiatives were being taken to provide loans to the unemployed youth which would enable the establishment of a prosperous welfare state, adding that the government was also focusing on increasing the income of farmers and landlords. He said that no matter how much the Peshawar suicide bombing was condemned, such incidents were committed by cowards and inhumane people.