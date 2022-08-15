UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed For Early Rehabilitation Of Flood Affected People: CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Govt committed for early rehabilitation of flood affected people: CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudous Bizenjo said on Monday that the government will take all possible steps to help and rehabilitate the flood-affected people of the Musa khel district.

He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Musa Khel.

The Deputy Speaker informed the Chief Minister about the damage caused by floods in different areas of Musa khel.

CM said that instructions have been issued to the PDMA Communication and Works department and QESCO for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures in Musa khel "I am taking a personal assessment of the situation and will solve the problems of the people of Musa Khail," he assured the deputy speaker assuring government all-out support.

The Chief Minister expressed regret over the loss of life and property due to the rains and floods in Musa Khel.

