Govt Committed For Electoral Reforms To Ensure Transparency In Democratic Process: Maleeka

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:00 PM

Govt committed for electoral reforms to ensure transparency in democratic process: Maleeka

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari Monday asked the opposition to debate in the parliament over voting rights to overseas Pakistanis as the ordinance had promulgated in the larger interest of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government had fulfilled its promise, made with the overseas Pakistanis.

Pakistanis diaspora should take active part in the elections as they had been playing an important role in the economic progress of the country, she added.

Maleeka said the government had approved two important ordinances for using electronic voting machines in the general elections and granting voting rights to the overseas Pakistanis.

She said the incumbent government was committed to introduce electoral reforms in the country that would ensure transparency in the democratic process.

Criticizing the opposition parties especially Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), she said the PML-N believed in politics of self-interest, bullying and sale and purchase of loyalties.

She said the PML-N had damaged the entire social, economic and political system during their regimes.

Maleeka said the corrupt PML-N rulers had plundered the national wealth and built their properties not only in Pakistan but also in Europe and other parts of the world and added to the woes of the masses and the country.

Lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said he (prime minister) had entered in politics for serving the poor segments of society.

