Govt Committed For Ensuring Minorities Rights : President

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Govt committed for ensuring minorities rights : President

President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday said that the government is doing its best for the protection of minorities' rights so that they could enjoy more rights and representation in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday said that the government is doing its best for the protection of minorities' rights so that they could enjoy more rights and representation in Pakistan.

This he said while talking to a delegation of minorities led by Lal Chand Malhi MNA at Governor's House, here.

Dr.

Alvi said that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah always spoke for the equal rights of all citizens in Pakistan irrespective of their creed and religion.

He stressed the need for provision of more facilities for historic and religious sites related to Hindu and Bhudha situated in Sindh province including Tharparkar, Umerkot and Thatta.

The President also appreciated the role of minorities for development of Pakistan.

