Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar

The administration provides a detailed briefing on the security situation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2024) Caretaker Interior Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz says the government is committed to ensure that the elections are held freely, fairly, and peacefully.

He was chairing a review meeting in Quetta today to assess the overall security situation ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inferior Minister said that close collaboration with all stakeholders is being undertaken to ensure that the security environment is conducive for a smooth electoral process.