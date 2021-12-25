Govt committed for holding LB polls in peaceful environment: CM

UrduPoint.com

Sat 25th December 2021 | 09:06 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is committed to hold the second phase of the elections in a peaceful environment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government is committed to hold the second phase of the elections in a peaceful environment.

The chief minister said that the provincial government will provide all the required resources and support to this end on a priority basis.

He expressed these views while talking to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahzad Bangash and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muazzam Jah Ansari, who called on him here on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

Matters related to the peaceful holding of upcoming local bodies' polls in the remaining 18 districts of the province came under discussion.

Some untoward incidents that took place in certain places during the first phase of the elections and a broader strategy to avoid such incidents in the upcoming second phase also came under discussion.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that overall the first phase of the local bodies polls was held smoothly in a peaceful environment, however few untoward incidents took place in certain places, and added that such incidents should not take place anywhere during the second phase.

He directed that necessary arrangements and preparations should be started and finalised in all respects well before the polling further directing to put in place an effective mechanism of coordination amongst the concerned district administrations, police, election commission and other relevant stakeholders to ensure smooth, transparent and peaceful holding of the elections.

