ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was came in to power with public support which was working to bring improvement in the country's system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI was a democratic party which always respected the public opinion and their reservations as well.

He said the government wanted to ensure transparency in forthcoming senate election so it was working to hold election in transparent manner and remove the money based politics from the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only political leader who had taken strict action against acting parliamentarians of his own party who were involved in violation of party discipline during the last senate election but not any other political party head had done like him.

Replying to a question, he said issuing senate ticket to Hafeez Sheikh was the party decision and PTI members would cast their vote in his favour.

He said PTI's parliamentary board has elected the candidates after deep analysis of the matter.

Ali Muhammad Khan said open balloting was the long lasting demand of the opposition parties as it was the part of Charter of Democracy (CoD) which had signed between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party.

He alleged that PPP and PML-N were the responsible for all the problems of the country and its people in real sense.