- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in KP: Khyber Pakhtunk ..
Govt. Committed For Infrastructure Development, Ensure Ease Of Doing Business In KP: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 06:52 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the government was committed for infrastructure and urban development, promoting investment and to ensure ease of doing business in the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the government was committed for infrastructure and urban development, promoting investment and to ensure ease of doing business in the province.
He was chairing a meeting regarding housing sector development here at Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday. Provincial Ministers including Arshad Ayub and Fazal Hakeem, Tehsil Chairman Mathra Inaam Ullah Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned department, Commissioner Peshawar, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and other relevant officials attended the meeting.
The meeting discussed important matters related to public and private sectors new housing schemes.
Chairing the meeting, KP CM highlighted the need of housing infrastructure development in accordance with contemporary requirements. “Incumbent provincial government would not only encourage private sector investment in the province but would also extend its support to interested investors”, he said directing quarters concerned to take pragmatic steps for attracting and facilitating private sector investment in the province.
He also suggested forwarding proposals regarding necessary amendments in relevant legal framework for simplifying entire process of investment to attract maximum private investment.
He said that the all these efforts would bring positive change in lifestyle of people by promoting conducive environment, create employment opportunities and boost the overall economic landscape of the province.
KP CM maintained that provincial housing department and all other stakeholders would have to work under realistic and integrated strategy for this purpose.
The Chief Minister, on this occasion, directed authorities concerned to speed up work on the new Peshawar Valley Project. He directed authorities to complete ongoing and newly approved housing schemes at the earliest and added that these projects and initiatives upon completion would not only provide conducive residential facilities to citizens but would also increase revenue of the provincial government.
Recent Stories
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..
Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio
Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..
SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..
ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16
PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain
KU VC distributes appointment letters to students
Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data
Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM
German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say
CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food Zahir Shah To ..1 minute ago
-
Meeting to discuss reforms in Health Department soon: Qasim Shah23 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks report of roads from KPHA33 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses upgradation of Type D Hospital in Tirah, Khyber33 minutes ago
-
Gandapur directs for expediting work on Peshawar Valley Project33 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ training vital to promote quality education: Meena Khan33 minutes ago
-
CM approves field hospital, clinic-on-wheels project43 minutes ago
-
Chinese engineers' security improved in Faisalabad: SSP43 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 31 accused43 minutes ago
-
KMU holds syndicate meeting43 minutes ago
-
Development work at parks continues ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr43 minutes ago
-
3 injured in cylinder blast43 minutes ago