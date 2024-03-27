Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in KP: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 06:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur has said that the government was committed for infrastructure and urban development, promoting investment and to ensure ease of doing business in the province.

He was chairing a meeting regarding housing sector development here at Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday. Provincial Ministers including Arshad Ayub and Fazal Hakeem, Tehsil Chairman Mathra Inaam Ullah Khan, Administrative Secretaries of concerned department, Commissioner Peshawar, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed important matters related to public and private sectors new housing schemes.

Chairing the meeting, KP CM highlighted the need of housing infrastructure development in accordance with contemporary requirements. “Incumbent provincial government would not only encourage private sector investment in the province but would also extend its support to interested investors”, he said directing quarters concerned to take pragmatic steps for attracting and facilitating private sector investment in the province.

He also suggested forwarding proposals regarding necessary amendments in relevant legal framework for simplifying entire process of investment to attract maximum private investment.

He said that the all these efforts would bring positive change in lifestyle of people by promoting conducive environment, create employment opportunities and boost the overall economic landscape of the province.

KP CM maintained that provincial housing department and all other stakeholders would have to work under realistic and integrated strategy for this purpose.

The Chief Minister, on this occasion, directed authorities concerned to speed up work on the new Peshawar Valley Project. He directed authorities to complete ongoing and newly approved housing schemes at the earliest and added that these projects and initiatives upon completion would not only provide conducive residential facilities to citizens but would also increase revenue of the provincial government.

