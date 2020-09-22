Govt committed for its electoral reform agenda: Shahzad Akbar

Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to its electoral reform agenda and government will support every step to make the electoral process more transparent

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan's government is only political government in the history which believed in a free,fair and transparent elections where we should grant Overseas Pakistanis the right of voting and start the process of their registration.

He said that the use of biometric system in the election was also mandatory to remove doubts about transparency in manual polling process.

He said PML-N and PPP leadership should play a more active role in electoral reforms committee of the Parliament as change would come from the Parliament, not through negative politics.

Major political parties, particularly the PML-N and the PPP, have always opposed the introduction of an online voting system for overseas Pakistanis, he mentioned it.

Akbar said the government wanted to implement proposed electoral reforms with consensus and he asked the opposition parties that they must proved the allegation of rigging in 2018 elections.

He further said cabinet already approved the electoral and constitution amendment bills which was now pending for final approval from parliament.

Replying a Question, Shahzad Akbar claimed that the opposition parties had been only making "hue and cry" on media for availing the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to get rid of their corruption cases.

He reiterated that the current leadership of the PTI would never grant a concession or compromise with the elements who had looted the national wealth.

Commenting on the APC, SAPM said that the forum was nothing but a gathering of "criminals and convicts" to make deliberations on how to divert the attention from their corruption cases.