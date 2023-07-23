Govt committed for promotion of backward areas: Advisor Zafar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zafar Mehmood on Sunday said that the caretaker government was using all available resources for the welfare of the people so that the people of backward and remote areas could get basic facilities and all their legitimate rights in time.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is becoming a hub for domestic and foreign tourists due to the initiatives of the caretaker government. Shandoor festival was attended by more than expected, he said while talking to a delegation led by former Nazim Ghabral Malik Muhammad Khan.

On this occasion, Qazi Muhammad Alam, Chairman of Gujri Adab Swat, Maulana Muhammad Iqbal and Malik Dawood were also present.

The delegation while highlighting its long-standing problems, informed the Advisor about all their issues including health, education, illegal cutting of forests and other problems of construction and repair of roads and bridges in the tourist places of Swat district.

Zafar Mehmood said that the caretaker government was solving the problems faced by the people according to the aspirations of the people. There will be no compromise on the provision of their legitimate rights, he added.

He said that the people should fully support the government in the construction and development of the country.

He accepted the invitation of the former Nazim to visit Swat.

The delegation thanked Zafar Mahmood for listening attentively to the issues and taking personal interest in solving them. They assured full cooperation for the development of the country.