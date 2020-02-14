UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed For Revival, Promotion Of Industrial Sector: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:29 PM

Govt committed for revival, promotion of industrial sector: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary Alia Hamza Malik on Friday said the government was fully committed for the revival and promotion of industrial sector including small and medium enterprises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Alia Hamza Malik on Friday said the government was fully committed for the revival and promotion of industrial sector including small and medium enterprises.

Replying to a question in the National Assembly, she said in this regard various incentives in customs and import duties have been provided to manufactures/SMEs.

She told that in budget for FY 2019-20, custom duty on 1639 industrial raw materials/inputs has been reduced to 0%. In addition to these other raw materials and intermediary goods required by the manufacturing sector including SMEs were subject to lowest tariff slabs 3% and 11 %respectively.

To another question Parliamentary Secretary said that current account deficit as per latest available data(July-December FY 20) was at 2.2 billion US$(0.8 percent of GDP) compared to 8.6 billion US$(3.0 percent of GDP) in the corresponding period last year.

