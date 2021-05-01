UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed For Safer, Securer Working Conditions For Workers: PM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Govt committed for safer, securer working conditions for workers: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that the government was committed to ensure safer, more secure working conditions and social protection for the workers.

As the Labour Day was observed around the globe, the prime minister took to twitter to pay tribute to all the industrial, agricultural and informal economy workers, including those working overseas.

"My government knows the challenges they all face, especially in Covid pandemic, & we are committed to ensuring safer, more secure working conditions & social protection for them," the prime minister said.

More Stories From Pakistan

