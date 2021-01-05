UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed For Socio-economic Development Of GB: NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Govt committed for socio-economic development of GB: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said that incumbent government was committed for the socio-economic development of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

He said this in a meeting with Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Amjad Hussain Zaidi who called on him here.

Issues of mutual interest and overall political situation of the country specially Gilgit Baltistan came under discussion.

Speaker Asad Qaiser congratulated Amjad Hussain Zaidi on assuming the office of the Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

Referring to CPEC, Asad Qaiser said that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will usher a new era of development and prosperity in the region. He further said that GB has immense natural potential which can be used to significantly increase the development of the area. He proposed a committee in GB Assembly to oversee the projects in the area.

He also informed that public and stakeholders engagement was imperative for achieving the desired results of CPEC.

He informed that in this regard a series of consultation with stakeholders, intelligentsia, government officials and business community and a sitting would also be arranged in Gilgit tentatively in March, this year.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that a component in CPEC amounting to $1 billion has been reserved for education, vocational training and tourism development, therefore in order to fully materialise the financial allocation necessary planning be done for its full utilisation.

Gilgit-Baltistan Speaker thanks Asad Qaiser for his sentiments for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that undoubtedly CPEC project was the guarantor of development and prosperity of Pakistan especially Gilgit Baltistan. He said that people of GB had reposed confidence in the PTI in the recent elections and the government will try to come up to their expectation.

Apprising the Speaker, Amjad Zaidi said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, steps were being taken on priority basis for development of GB. He said that Gilgit-Baltistan has been blessed with immense tourism potential and provision of infrastructure in the tourism sector can further improve the living standards of the people of the area. He said that With the timely completion of ongoing projects under CPEC projects, the goals of economic development in Gilgit-Baltistan can be achieved.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Education CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Turkish Lira March Government Billion

Recent Stories

Irthi explores new avenues for traditional crafts

11 minutes ago

The Pakistan HAVCR Society extended its best wishe ..

40 minutes ago

EGA’s new Al Taweelah alumina refinery delivers ..

56 minutes ago

Russia Able to Take Responsible Position Regarding ..

49 minutes ago

China court sentences ex-banker to death for $260m ..

49 minutes ago

Norway first to over 50% electric in 2020 new car ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.