UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Committed For Socio-economic Uplift Of Nation: Imran Ismail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Govt. committed for socio-economic uplift of nation: Imran Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail on Tuesday said people have high hopes with prime minister and the government was taking every possible step for socio-economic uplift of the nation.

"With the execution of Karachi Package, main issues of this mega city would be resolved and Karachiites would have better environment", he said.

For the uplift of Karachi, the development schemes were devised and approved after due consultation with all the stakeholders of the city, he said in a call on meeting with a three-member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) here at the Governor House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing his vision of carrying out development throughout the country, he said adding, the Federal Government wanted to take all parties along.

The delegation was comprised of the MQM-P's central leaders including Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwer Naveed Jamil and former City Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

Sindh President, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Haleem Adil Sheikh and Member Provincial Assembly (PTI) Khurram Sher Zaman were also present in the meeting, said an official statement.

Prime Minister's Karachi Package, other development projects financed by the Federal Government in the province mainly in Karachi, and various issues of public interest were discussed in the meeting.

MQM-P and PTI members expressed their resentment over non-inclusion/consultation on the recent appointment of the administrator Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Provincial Assembly Khalid Maqbool All Government

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

19 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

34 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.