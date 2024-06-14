Govt Committed For Transforming Pakistan Into Digital Economy: Shaza
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 06:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Friday said that the government is committed for digitalization and transform Pakistan into Digital economy
During the meeting with GSMA's Head of Asia Pacific Julian Gorman matters related to digital transformation, and upcoming GSMA Digital Nation Summit were discussed said a news release.
Country Lead Digital Transformation, Pakistan, GSMA, Saira Faisal was also present in the meeting.
She said Ministry of IT will play pivotal role in GSMA Digital Nation Summit. Ministry of IT & Telecom will extend full support and facilitation regarding GSMA Digital Nation Summit to be held on August 7.
Julian Gorman expressed his gratitude to MoITT for their support of the GSMA Digital Nation Summit in August and assured full support to the government in their digitization journey.
