Open Menu

Govt Committed For Uniform, Quality Education System On Modern Lines: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Govt committed for uniform, quality education system on modern lines: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Tuesday assured that his government would ensure a uniform and quality educational system in the country and vowed to improve the ability of public sector teachers to modernize the education system.

"Quality education was the highest priority of the present government and assured the students of resolving their problems on immediate basis and that they would be assisted in every possible way", he said while talking to a Private news channel.

"Our main focus is to pay special attention to the higher education as well as character building of the students at school level so that they could use their leadership abilities for the betterment and sustainable development of the country", he added.

"The condition of government schools will also be improved, adding, the services of private schools cannot also be ignored.

The public-private schools would equally be standardized across the country, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said the development of nations was possible only through improvement in the field of education, adding that an equal education system would be introduced so that our young population of rich and poor could get education together.

Related Topics

Poor Education Young Government

Recent Stories

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiati ..

EAD announces &#039;Ghars Al Emarat&#039; initiative to plant mangrove trees for ..

4 minutes ago
 Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to pro ..

Caretakers vow to find out-of-box solutions to provide relief to electricity con ..

6 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication e ..

ECNEC approves over $1.78b for polio eradication emergency plan

12 minutes ago
 IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elah ..

IHC orders Islamabad police to release Pervez Elahi

58 minutes ago
 UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

UAE to deepen ties with ASEAN region

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

12 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

12 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

13 hours ago
 Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

13 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate childr ..

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan