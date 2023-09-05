Govt committed for uniform, quality education system on modern lines: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Tuesday assured that his government would ensure a uniform and quality educational system in the country and vowed to improve the ability of public sector teachers to modernize the education system.

"Quality education was the highest priority of the present government and assured the students of resolving their problems on immediate basis and that they would be assisted in every possible way", he said while talking to a Private news channel.

"Our main focus is to pay special attention to the higher education as well as character building of the students at school level so that they could use their leadership abilities for the betterment and sustainable development of the country", he added.

"The condition of government schools will also be improved, adding, the services of private schools cannot also be ignored.

The public-private schools would equally be standardized across the country, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said the development of nations was possible only through improvement in the field of education, adding that an equal education system would be introduced so that our young population of rich and poor could get education together.