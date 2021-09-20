UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed For Voting Rights To Expatriate Pakistanis: Swati

Mon 20th September 2021

Govt committed for voting rights to expatriate Pakistanis: Swati

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Monday said the government would make all out efforts for granting the right to franchise to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Monday said the government would make all out efforts for granting the right to franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a press conference along with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, he called in question the conduct of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and said that the expatriate Pakistanis could not be deprived from their legal right and the ECP should not resist in granting them right to vote.

Azam Swati said that he knew everything regarding the circumstance in which the appointment of the incumbent CEC was made but would not disclose the details as he had pledged not to disclose the same.

The government was bound to make such appointments as per constitutional obligations as Azam Swati expressed dismay that such acts would affect the integrity of constitutional institution like ECP.

He said the PTI-led government would make the election commission an independent institution, as he mentioned that several matters regarding the CEC's appointment were still kept "secret." He said the government had agreed to appoint the CEC over the wishes of the opposition leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister said CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja was speaking the language of the Opposition and the incumbent government was facing it.

He said the CEC was the nominee of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif and the PTI government had okayed his nomination to uphold the sanctity of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"The bitter pill of appointing Sikandar Sultan Raja as CEC was swallowed for upholding the dignity and worth of Election Commission of Pakistan," he said.

He urged the CEC to uphold the constitutional norms as well as granting the right to franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

Azam Swati reiterated the resolve of the prime minister to give the right of franchise to overseas Pakistanis, besides ensuring transparent elections in the country.

Commenting on the issue of serving the notices, he said notices should be send to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazal Rehman.

Swati said the government only wanted to ensure free and fair elections as per the directives of Supreme Court.

He said that the government would introduce election reforms to restore the public confidence in electoral process and ensure uncontroversial, fair elections in 2023.

