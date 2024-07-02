Govt Committed For Welfare Of Masses: Minister
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Minister for Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Ayub Khan has said that the provincial government was committed to serving the people and making concrete efforts for their welfare.
In this regard, he said Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur had given clear instructions that the people must get their rights, and no injustice will be tolerated.
He expressed these views while listening to public issues at his office.
Similarly, he added all the public welfare and development initiatives would be pursued in a transparent manner as part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption.
Arshad Ayub Khan said people voted them to power and it was their duty to serve them.
He said several flagship projects had already been introduced in the local government sector, and more projects would be launched in the future.
The Minister for Local Government said that steps were being taken to address the legitimate issues of government employees. He emphasized the importance of moving towards the digitalization of offices to achieve the goal of corruption-free workplaces.
