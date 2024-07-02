Open Menu

Govt Committed For Welfare Of Masses: Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Govt committed for welfare of masses: minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Minister for Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Ayub Khan has said that the provincial government was committed to serving the people and making concrete efforts for their welfare.

In this regard, he said Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur had given clear instructions that the people must get their rights, and no injustice will be tolerated.

He expressed these views while listening to public issues at his office.

Similarly, he added all the public welfare and development initiatives would be pursued in a transparent manner as part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Arshad Ayub Khan said people voted them to power and it was their duty to serve them.

He said several flagship projects had already been introduced in the local government sector, and more projects would be launched in the future.

The Minister for Local Government said that steps were being taken to address the legitimate issues of government employees. He emphasized the importance of moving towards the digitalization of offices to achieve the goal of corruption-free workplaces.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Government

Recent Stories

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha sp ..

Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif in Lok Sabha speech

40 minutes ago
 Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premi ..

Azam Khan opts out of participating in Lanka Premier League

1 hour ago
 PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

PM embarks on 2-day visit to Dushanbe today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes ..

Everyone drawing good income is bound to pay taxes: Minister

13 hours ago
Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at ..

Taliban told to 'include women' in public life at UN talks

13 hours ago
 US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

US delegation calls on Acting Governor Punjab

13 hours ago
 Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Afric ..

Girmay dedicates Tour de France stage win to Africa

13 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif praises field staff for efficient rain ..

13 hours ago
 Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

13 hours ago
 Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for ..

Director colleges asked to monitor ADP schemes for timely completion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan