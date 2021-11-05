Govt committed on GB development: Tarin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Friday expressed government's resolve for the development and progress of the Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a virtual meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Khalid Khursheed, the advisor reemphasized that the development of GB was the top priority of the present government.

He said, the Federal government was ready to support Gilgit-Baltistan government for the provision of funds.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan apprised the advisor on the financial constraints of the GB administration during the current financial year for the timely completion of public welfare projects and to ensure good governance.

He also thanked the adviser for his support and encouragement.