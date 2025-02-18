Govt. Committed To Achieve $5 Billion Bilateral Trade Target With Turkiye: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 10:34 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Turkiye were two brotherly nations and they were committed to take the bilateral trade volume between the two countries to $5 billion mark
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Turkiye were two brotherly nations and they were committed to take the bilateral trade volume between the two countries to $5 billion mark.
Addressing a meeting of the cabinet, the prime minister referred to the recent visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said that he had always supported Pakistan at all global fora.
He said, “President Erdogan had been a strong voice for Palestine and Kashmir. Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy brotherly ties and both countries also hold regular consultations and support each other at all fora.”
The prime minister said that a number of MoUs were also signed during Turkish president’s visit and urged the ministry of commerce and other relevant ministries to work jointly for the achievement of bilateral trade mark of 5 billion dollars.
He said that a flyover which was completed in 84 days in Islamabad was named after President Tayyip Erdogan as a sign of affection by the people of Pakistan.
The prime minister also welcomed a recent Gallop’s survey, according to which about 55 percent of people had reposed confidence in the government’s pro-business policies.
However, he stressed that they had to move forward and work hard to accomplish the economic agenda and its key components including Uraan Pakistan.
The prime minister, about his meeting with a delegation of World Bank directors, said that they had unanimously expressed their satisfaction over the reforms agenda and the macro-economic stability.
They had praised the government and its credit went to every member of the cabinet, he added.
The prime minister said peace in the country was linked with the economic prosperity which would move the wheel of progress rapidly. For economic stability, conducive environment was a requisite, he added.
The prime minister also paid tribute to the security forces whose officers and personnel were sacrificing their lives for the protection of the country.
He said yesterday, he had attended the funeral of Shaheed Lt. Hassan Arshaf in Lahore who laid down his life while fighting against Fitna al-Khwarij and sending a number of Khwarij to hell.
The prime minister reiterated that the complete eradication of terrorism from the country was their mission.
These sacrifices of the security personnel would be remembered forever, he said, adding lasting peace in Pakistan would move the country on path of progress and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International
ADASI launches next-gen GPS-less navigation, secure flight control to strengthen ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collabora ..
'China Travel with Chinese Films' project launched to attract international visi ..
Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs LoI with Korean Defense Agency of Technolog ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2nd day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud
Khalifa Fund sponsors 6 ventures at IDEX 2025
Int'l Hockey teams depart Pakistan after successful tournament
Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 19
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested, including PO, involved in human trafficking, visa fraud16 minutes ago
-
Court acquits accused in drugs smuggling case20 minutes ago
-
Justajoo Foundation to hold Ist Women Conference on Feb 1920 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition “Elements in Motion’ will be held on Feb193 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to achieve $5 billion bilateral trade target with Turkiye: PM16 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss digitalization of labour department3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro chairs meeting of social organizations3 minutes ago
-
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires pays courtesy call on PM3 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khwarij in S. Waziristan3 minutes ago
-
PSMA appreciates govts for providing cheapest sugar to consumers in Ramadan10 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests key member of Chinioti gang involved in human trafficking10 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang arrested, 13 motorcycles recovered10 minutes ago