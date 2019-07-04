UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Address Issues Of Minority Communities: Prime Minister Imran Kha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:20 PM

Govt committed to address issues of minority communities: Prime Minister Imran Kha

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government's commitment to make every possible effort for addressing issues of the minority communities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government's commitment to make every possible effort for addressing issues of the minority communities.He was talking to a delegation of bishops led by Jamshed Thomas in Islamabad Thursday..Issues concerning Christian community came under discussion.

The delegation also presented a cheque worth 5,650,000 rupees to the Prime Minister for Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund on behalf of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Conference.The delegation comprised President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Archbishop of Lahore Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Bishop of Multan Bishop Benny Travas, Bishop Elect of Faisalabad Bishop Inderias Rehmat, and John Phillip.

