Govt committed to address population issue on priority : Dr Zafar

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said that the government was committed to address overpopulation issue on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said that the government was committed to address overpopulation issue on priority .

Talking to ptv, he said that the population programme in Pakistan was progressing towards demographic targets in collaboration with its partners from both the public and private sector.

He said the government wanted to make the country as welfare state in real sense and there was dire need to create balance between resources and population of the country.

He said the prime minister had launched Ehsas programme for providing facilities to the people of this country and merged the population ministry into health ministry to achieve desire results regarding health facilities.

The government was according highest level priority to population issue and making efforts to reduce population growth rate for the good health of mothers, children and families and the prosperity of the country, he added.

He said that it was high time to create awareness among the masses on population and development issues.

He assured full commitment of the government to the cause of population and development and urged all members of society to join hands to bring change, adding that reproductive health and family planning services would be provided across the country.

He said that the prime minister would chair a meeting of the Federal task force on the alarmingly high population growth rate to be participated by all the chief ministers and federal ministers.