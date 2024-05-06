Govt committed to address problems of farmers on priority basis: PM Coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Prime Minister's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal Monday assured that government was taking all possible steps to protect the rights of farmers on priority and formulating fruitful policies for the welfare of farmers which will improve crops to enhance productivity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all necessary steps regarding the purchase of wheat and said that there should not be any delay in the procurement of wheat so the farmers can get reward for their hard work.

The authorities concerned strictly directed by PM to complete the procurement of wheat from farmers, he said, adding,

the wheat procurement target was also increased from 1.4 million tonnes to 1.

8m tonnes.

An strict inquiry committee was constituted to prob a wheat import scandal which will submit its report to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, adding, after getting details we will take further decisions.

Replying a question, he said that the inflation falling towards the lowest level which was a sign of improvement in the economy.

To another question, he said present government was trying to reduce the prices of other essential items and flour price control committees had been reactivated along with finalizing a comprehensive price control policy.

He also expressed government' resolve to continue heading in the same direction to improve people's lives and to control further inflation.