Govt committed to address problems of farming community: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial Monday said the government was committed to uplift agriculture sector and address the problems of farming community.

He was addressing the faculty of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) at its New Senate Hall here.

He urged the scientists to conduct tangible research to combat the problems faced by the country.

He said the government was taking steps for development and to fight the challenges with revolutionary policies. He said that rural development was imperative to end the poverty.

He said that the program of 10 billion trees would change the climate and help address the clean environment issue.

He was of the view that UAF, being the oldest agricultural institution in the sub-continent, had contributed a lot for the development of the agricultural sector and produce trained manpower.

He said that as many as 30,000 students were being imparted education of international standards at UAF.

He praised the students and their parents for choosing the agriculture field which was prerequisite to ensure the food security.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf said that university had produced around 2,000 PhDs and 1,00,000 graduates so far. He said that it was the mother of all agricultural educational institutions in subcontinent.

He said the university was heading its ways to find the space in the top 500 universities of the globe.

He said that general public, farming and industry are looking at researches for scientific solutions of their problems.

The Agriculture Minister also inaugurated the E-library and visited the different hostels and exhibition center.

Punjab Minister Ajmal Chema, MPA Shakeel Shahid, Director Agri Information Rafique Akhtar and other notables were also present.