Govt Committed To Address Problems Of Public: ZiaUllah

Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:21 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir ZiaUllah Longove on Wednesday it was prime responsibility of government to address issues of people and to ensure protection of public lives and their property in respective areas of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir ZiaUllah Longove on Wednesday it was prime responsibility of government to address issues of people and to ensure protection of public lives and their property in respective areas of province.

He said this while talking to various delegations called on him at his house, said press release issued here.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Minister ZiaUllah Longove said incumbent provincial government was striving to provide legitimate rights to people, saying development work would be initiated with MP funds in various areas including constituency area accordance to aspiration of people, so that public could be taken beneficial from completion of development projects.

He said youth have been recruited in various department on merit bases as provincial government level in order to eliminate poverty and unemployment from province, saying government would leave no stone unturned for public welfare.

He said government committed to provide all basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps without discrimination in Balochistan.

