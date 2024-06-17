Govt Committed To Addressing Desertification, Land Degradation Issues: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that in Pakistan, desertification, land degradation, and drought were significant challenges that affected millions of lives and reiterated that the government was dedicated to addressing these issues through sustainable land management practices, reforestation programs, and innovative agricultural techniques.
“We are committed to achieving land degradation neutrality and enhancing the resilience of our communities,” he said in a message on observance of Desertification and Drought Day 2024 on June 17.
Today, the prime minister said on Desertification and Drought Day 2024, they came together to emphasize the critical importance of land stewardship under the theme "United for Land.
Our Legacy. Our Future."
“The day reminds us of our collective responsibility to protect and restore our land for the well-being of current and future generations,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.
However, the prime minister noted that the government action alone was not enough and stressed to foster a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders—communities, civil society, private sector, and international partners. By working together, they could combat land degradation and build a sustainable and resilient Pakistan.
“On this Desertification and Drought Day, let us unite for our land, ensuring it remains a vital resource for our legacy and our future,” the prime minister further added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi directs CDA chairman to personally monitor for cleanliness operation2 minutes ago
-
Five police officers died in Hub after their vehicle overturned2 minutes ago
-
CDA disposes off over 1,000 tons of waste; resolves 72 complaints2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi directs CDA chairmain to personally monitor for cleanliness operation32 minutes ago
-
DC, ADC visit hospital, meeting with patients, children52 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Bandipora1 hour ago
-
Ex-Governor sacrificed two big, ten small animals, distributed meat among poor1 hour ago
-
AJK celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour1 hour ago
-
Sindh Governor, CM felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
Three person killed in Gujranwala firing incident1 hour ago
-
Eid ul Azha celebrated with religious zeal in Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan2 hours ago
-
Coordinated operation continue to ensure cleanliness: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago