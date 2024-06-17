Open Menu

Govt Committed To Addressing Desertification, Land Degradation Issues: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that in Pakistan, desertification, land degradation, and drought were significant challenges that affected millions of lives and reiterated that the government was dedicated to addressing these issues through sustainable land management practices, reforestation programs, and innovative agricultural techniques.

“We are committed to achieving land degradation neutrality and enhancing the resilience of our communities,” he said in a message on observance of Desertification and Drought Day 2024 on June 17.

Today, the prime minister said on Desertification and Drought Day 2024, they came together to emphasize the critical importance of land stewardship under the theme "United for Land.

Our Legacy. Our Future."

“The day reminds us of our collective responsibility to protect and restore our land for the well-being of current and future generations,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

However, the prime minister noted that the government action alone was not enough and stressed to foster a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders—communities, civil society, private sector, and international partners. By working together, they could combat land degradation and build a sustainable and resilient Pakistan.

“On this Desertification and Drought Day, let us unite for our land, ensuring it remains a vital resource for our legacy and our future,” the prime minister further added.

