- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Govt. committed to addressing freelancers’ challenges, promoting IT growth:Minister of State for I ..
Govt. Committed To Addressing Freelancers’ Challenges, Promoting IT Growth:Minister Of State For Information Technology And Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:29 PM
Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by freelancers and fostering the growth of Pakistan’s IT and telecommunication industry
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by freelancers and fostering the growth of Pakistan’s IT and telecommunication industry.
During a meeting with Pakistani freelancers and influencers, she praised them as true representatives of the promising future of Pakistan’s digital economy.
She emphasized their role in positioning the country as a global hub for talent, innovation, and creativity.
The meeting was also attended by IT Secretary Zarar Hasham Khan. President of the Pakistan Freelancers Association, Tufail Ahmed Khan, and Chairman Ibrahim Amin participated via video link.
The minister outlined ongoing efforts to equip youth, freelancers, students, and professionals with digital skills and tools to seize opportunities in both international and local online markets.
She highlighted the DigiSkills program, which is training young individuals in cutting-edge digital competencies.
She also discussed the progress on the National Fiberization Plan, aimed at improving connectivity across the country to ensure high-quality telecom services.
She stressed the importance of responsible internet use and reiterated the government’s focus on promoting digitization.
She noted with optimism the steady increase in Pakistan’s IT exports.
The meeting concluded with a Q & A session, during which freelancers shared their feedback and suggestions.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5
Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irs ..
Trump to attend Notre Dame reopeningin Paris
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in post van collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station12 minutes ago
-
QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities12 minutes ago
-
Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people16 minutes ago
-
PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister16 minutes ago
-
PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan30 minutes ago
-
PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills30 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 530 minutes ago
-
Persons with disabilities can be made productive with little efforts: Madiha Irshad30 minutes ago
-
Fried fish sale gaining momentum in twin cities4 minutes ago
-
Annual 'Gul-e-Daoudi' flower exhibition at Jilani Park on Dec 54 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme5 minutes ago
-
Honhar Scholarship Program to start tomorrow44 seconds ago