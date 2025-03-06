Open Menu

Govt Committed To Agriculture Development In South Punjab: ACS

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Govt committed to agriculture development in South Punjab: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Fawad Hashim Rabbani said that the Punjab government was

taking revolutionary steps to uplift the agricultural sector and improve the livelihood of

farmers in South Punjab.

During his visit to Moza Khokhran here on Thursday, he inspected wheat and cotton fields and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to modernizing agriculture through strategic initiatives and financial support.

He said that a budget of Rs 72 billion had been allocated for agricultural development and farmer welfare.

He highlighted key initiatives such as the Kisan car, Green Tractor Scheme and Solarization of tube-wells, calling them transformational projects that will significantly reduce farming costs and enhance productivity.

“The government was fully committed to reviving cotton production in South Punjab and ensuring that farmers receive the necessary resources to maximize yields.

The introduction of modern farming techniques and financial assistance programs was aimed at strengthening the agricultural economy,” he stated.

He also credited Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for laying the foundation of modern agriculture in the province, adding that, her vision has led to policy reforms that support sustainable farming, particularly in South Punjab, where the government was working tirelessly to rehabilitate cotton production.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Secretary Agriculture Sarfraz Khan Magsi said that 98.7 per cent wheat cultivation target had been achieved in South Punjab. He said that a target of early cotton cultivation had been set at 745,000 acre out of which cultivation has been completed on 121,668 acre so far. He announced that Rs 25,000 financial assistance would be offered to each farmer for cultivation of cotton on five acre.

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

1 hour ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

1 hour ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

3 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

4 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan