Govt committed to agriculture development in South Punjab: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Fawad Hashim Rabbani said that the Punjab government was

taking revolutionary steps to uplift the agricultural sector and improve the livelihood of

farmers in South Punjab.

During his visit to Moza Khokhran here on Thursday, he inspected wheat and cotton fields and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to modernizing agriculture through strategic initiatives and financial support.

He said that a budget of Rs 72 billion had been allocated for agricultural development and farmer welfare.

He highlighted key initiatives such as the Kisan car, Green Tractor Scheme and Solarization of tube-wells, calling them transformational projects that will significantly reduce farming costs and enhance productivity.

“The government was fully committed to reviving cotton production in South Punjab and ensuring that farmers receive the necessary resources to maximize yields.

The introduction of modern farming techniques and financial assistance programs was aimed at strengthening the agricultural economy,” he stated.

He also credited Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for laying the foundation of modern agriculture in the province, adding that, her vision has led to policy reforms that support sustainable farming, particularly in South Punjab, where the government was working tirelessly to rehabilitate cotton production.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Secretary Agriculture Sarfraz Khan Magsi said that 98.7 per cent wheat cultivation target had been achieved in South Punjab. He said that a target of early cotton cultivation had been set at 745,000 acre out of which cultivation has been completed on 121,668 acre so far. He announced that Rs 25,000 financial assistance would be offered to each farmer for cultivation of cotton on five acre.