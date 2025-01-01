Govt committed to alleviate poverty, flush out terrorism: Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Bilal Azhar Kiyani

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Wednesday said that government is committed to alleviate poverty, and flush out terrorism from this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Bilal Azhar Kiyani on Wednesday said that government is committed to alleviate poverty, and flush out terrorism from this country. The inflation is gradually moving down due to consistencies

in the policies of incumbent government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about targets of the government in the current fiscal year, he said, we hope to bring improvement in

the life of the common man, and complete eradication of terrorism from this region.

pakistan stock exchange is showing

upward trend, he added.

Commenting on dialogue with Opposition, he said, we are going to start dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to address political issues. He said, there is a will of the government to engage the Opposition in dialogue process for strengthening political and democratic system. National level issues must be discussed with Opposition benches at the forum of parliament, he said. To a question, he said that PTI will have to face the cases on May 9, riots.