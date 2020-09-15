UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Boost Energy Sector: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:38 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday said that government was committed to boost the energy sector and called upon the Balochistan Energy Company to take practical steps for uplift of the energy sector.

He said this while talking to recently appointed Energy Expert Naeem Malik and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Balochistan Energy Company Farasat Shah who called on him at CM Secretariat. Secretary Energy Sheheryar Taj was also present.

Matters pertaining to government investment for the socio-economic development of Balochistan in the oil and gas sector, revised energy and power sectors were discussed during the meeting.

They also deliberated upon issues of extension in Sui mining lease, discovery of Margund gas fields in Kalat and uplift of Transmission and Distribution company.

CM Jam Kamal on the occasion stressed that the Balochistan Energy Company must take concrete steps for uplift of the energy sector, making it profitable for the province.

