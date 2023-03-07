UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Boost Tourism: Awn Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and Sports Awn Chaudhry on Tuesday said government committed to boost tourism and making all-out efforts to improve the infrastructure for tourists in the country

Addressing the Pakistani Pavilion in Internationale Tourism Borse Berlin (ITB) 2023 via zoom link, he said that Pakistan extended its full assistance in the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance foreign tourists' influx.

"Pakistan is known for its bewitching natural beauty, cultural richness, and unparalleled hospitality offered to tourists," he added.

Managing Director, PTDC Aftab ur Rehman Rana said that Pakistan was home to one of the oldest civilizations in the world, had innumerable locations of scenic beauty, world's highest mountains, many religious and historic places, unique arts and crafts and a rich culture and heritage.

He further stated that Pakistan was now making all efforts to attract more foreign tourists.

"I believe that our delegation participating in ITB 2023 will utilise this time in a most effective manner to promote the image of Pakistan as a tourist friendly destination," he added.

Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal inaugurated the Pavilion of Pakistan and expressed his great appreciation for the efforts of PTDC and T-DAP for putting together a national delegation for participation in ITB 2023.

He said, that Pakistan's participation in this biggest global event would certainly pave the way to build the image of Pakistan at international level.

The Pakistan Pavilion attracted lots of trade visitors, exhibitors, tour operators and trade delegates. Many social media influencers and media persons also visited Pakistan Pavilion.

Keeping in view the Austerity measures of government of Pakistan, APM on Tourism and MD PTDC are attending ITB in virtual mode to minimize the cost of participation.

13 private sector companies and 4 provincial tourism departments including KPK, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Balitistan along with PTDC and T-DAP are part of the delegation representing Pakistan in ITB Berlin 2023.

The ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourisms-B�rse Berlin) is the world's largest tourism trade fair held every year in Germany where travel industry comes together. Over 10,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors from 180 countries are meeting together during the 3 days travel show which will prove to be a staple in the travel event industry.

