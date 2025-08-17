Govt committed to boosting exports: Rana Ehsan Afzal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Coordinator to Commerce & Industries Rana Ehsan Afzal has said that the Federal government is committed to promoting exports and strengthening national economy.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo on its concluding day, organised at a local marquee on West Canal Road Faisalabad.

He said that practical steps are being taken under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide ease of doing business facilities to the business community which would help in flourishing domestic trade in addition to promoting Pakistani products in international markets.

He said that around 60 to 70 suppliers and manufacturers from across the country participated in the expo and showcased high-quality furniture and export-oriented products. Such exhibitions would not only provide an excellent opportunity for industrialists and businessmen to directly connect with consumers but also allow buyers to interact and make purchases from multiple suppliers under one-roof, he added.

He said that these initiatives would prove to be a milestone in promoting local industry while simultaneously paving the way for Pakistani products to make inroads into global markets.

He further said that the government in collaboration with Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and other stakeholders would ensure maximum cooperation in introducing exportable products internationally.

He said that the government has set its priorities to strengthen national economy by simplifying trade procedures and providing facilities to the manufacturers, retailers and business community.

Responding to a question regarding Pakistan’s economy, Rana Ehsan Afzal said that although in the past the country did not progress as swiftly as it should have but now under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, comprehensive economic reforms have been undertaken to put Pakistan on a sustainable path of stability and growth.

He said that the government is striving hard to enhance exports and remittances and these goals would be achieved with concerted efforts.

He said that government is committed to extend full support for boosting exports in the furniture sector as well as other industries to secure Pakistan a stronger position in global trade.

Former MPA Begum Najma Afzal, CEO Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo Faisal Mohsin, MD Pakistan Lifestyle Export Zahra Faisal and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

More than 40 furniture brands were displayed at the exhibition with discounts ranging between 30 to 40 percent which attracted significant consumer interest.

Rana Ehsan Afzal congratulated the organizers of Pakistan Lifestyle Expo and expressed confidence that this platform would not only strengthen local businesses but also enable Pakistan’s quality products to capture markets across the world.