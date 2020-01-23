Govt committed to bring about revolution in agri sector: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said the incumbent government was committed to bring about a revolution in the agriculture sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said the incumbent government was committed to bring about a revolution in the agriculture sector.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Programme for Watercourses Management (Phase II) at Sahiwal, said a press release issued here.

He said that various projects were being implemented under Prime Minster Imran Khan's Agriculture Emergency Programme to boost per acre production of sugarcane, paddy, wheat and oil seed crops besides improving available water resources.

Nauman Langrial said: "The National Programme for Watercourses Management is important initiative among all ongoing projects and work in this regard is being carried out speedily.

" He said that under this project in district Sahiwal 520 irrigation watercourses would be managed, subsidy would be provided on 450 laser land levellers while 280 water ponds were also being constructed.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had devised a comprehensive strategy for uplift of the agriculture sector and as a result of which investment and mechanization was promoting in the agriculture sector.

On this occasion, Jahangir Tareen said that prosperity of the agriculture sector and uplift of farmers would help in strengthening the country's economy.

Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid said that second phase of watercourses management would cost Rs over Rs 46 billion.