UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Bring About Revolution In Agri Sector: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:39 PM

Govt committed to bring about revolution in agri sector: Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said the incumbent government was committed to bring about a revolution in the agriculture sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said the incumbent government was committed to bring about a revolution in the agriculture sector.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of National Programme for Watercourses Management (Phase II) at Sahiwal, said a press release issued here.

He said that various projects were being implemented under Prime Minster Imran Khan's Agriculture Emergency Programme to boost per acre production of sugarcane, paddy, wheat and oil seed crops besides improving available water resources.

Nauman Langrial said: "The National Programme for Watercourses Management is important initiative among all ongoing projects and work in this regard is being carried out speedily.

" He said that under this project in district Sahiwal 520 irrigation watercourses would be managed, subsidy would be provided on 450 laser land levellers while 280 water ponds were also being constructed.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had devised a comprehensive strategy for uplift of the agriculture sector and as a result of which investment and mechanization was promoting in the agriculture sector.

On this occasion, Jahangir Tareen said that prosperity of the agriculture sector and uplift of farmers would help in strengthening the country's economy.

Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid said that second phase of watercourses management would cost Rs over Rs 46 billion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Water Agriculture Oil Sahiwal All Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.