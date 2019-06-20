UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Bring Back Looted Money: Amir Dogar

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:14 PM

Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Muhammad Amir Dogar Thursday said that the government was committed to bring back the looted money and deposit the same into the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Chief Whip of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Muhammad Amir Dogar Thursday said that the government was committed to bring back the looted money and deposit the same into the national exchequer.

Taking to APP outside the Parliament House, Amir Dogar said that the government would never spare any plunderer, who looted the money of poor people.

He said that President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafique were the looters but their production orders were issued as they represents the masses of their respective Constituencies.

Amir Dogar said the National Assembly was being run through rules and regulations and the matters of production orders of the members were being dealt according to law.

He said that Asif Zardari and Khawaja Saad Rafique are big plunderers who looted the national exchequer with both hands and courts had already convicted them.

