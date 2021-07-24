UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Bring Back Looted Money: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring back looted money which was illegally transferred abroad by the corrupt ruling elite of previous regimes.

Talking to a private channel he said, massive money laundering by the so-called leaders who were ruling the country for more than four decades was one of the main causes of poverty in the country as PTI showed a ray of hope to the masses by leading the country on the path of development and prosperity.

He said, PML-N had ruined the country's image and Nawaz Sharif's claim to love the country was a big lie and he should face all the cases against him, rather than hiding himself abroad.

Replying to a question about Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections he said, PTI would win with thumping majority to serve masses in a better way, all previous governments were failed to deliver and disappointed people of Kashmir, he added.

He also thanked people of Azad Kashmir for showing utmost confidence on PTI leadership in different surveys.

