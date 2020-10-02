UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Bring Ease Of Doing Business: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Govt committed to bring ease of doing business: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated his government's resolve to bring about ease of doing business in the country for facilitation of the investors and businessmen.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the delegation of investors of New Blue Area Project here, said the promotion of construction industry was among the government's priorities, a PM Office press release said.

The delegation comprised Maqsood-ur-Rehman, Umar Farooq, Haji Rizwan Ghani, Zahid Rehman, Muhammad Tariq, Wajid Khan, Qaiser Sarwar and Adnan Sarwar.

Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt. General (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, CDA Chairman Amir Ahmed Ali and senior officers attended the meeting.

Appreciating the spirit of the New Blue Area Project investors, the prime minister assured them of the government's all out facilitation to the investors in the construction sector.

He also appreciated the efforts by the CDA chairman to ensure transparency in the auction process of land for the said project.

